Family Feud: Ajit Pawar Faces Nephew in Baramati Battle

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) has taken a significant political maneuver by announcing Yugendra Pawar as a candidate against his uncle, Ajit Pawar, the current Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. This was part of the announcement of the party's first list of 45 candidates for the upcoming state assembly elections on November 20.

Ajit Pawar, who holds his position as a sitting MLA of Baramati, will face his nephew in what promises to be a high-stakes political duel within the family. This area, Baramati in Pune district, is considered Ajit Pawar's stronghold. The NCP SP's announcement could set the stage for a politically charged battle in the constituency.

Yugendra Pawar, a fresh face in the political arena, has been favored by local constituents as a replacement for Ajit Pawar. He aims to address pressing issues in Baramati, such as water scarcity, unemployment, and corruption. His entry into the race is seen as a dynamic shift, pitting family members against each other, reminiscent of the Lok Sabha electoral contest that saw a split among party members.

(With inputs from agencies.)