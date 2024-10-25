JMM Releases Fourth List for Jharkhand Assembly Polls

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) declared its fourth list of candidates for the forthcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, naming Ganesh Mahli as its contestant for the Seraikela seat. Mahli recently transitioned from the BJP to JMM.

Additionally, the party nominated Ramsurya Munda for the Khunti seat. With this announcement, JMM has revealed candidates for 43 of the total 81 seats the assembly comprises. The elections are scheduled for November 13 and 20, with results due on November 23.

In a strategic move, the JMM joined forces with Congress and other INDIA bloc partners, aiming to contest 70 seats, leaving 11 for allies such as RJD and the Left parties. The BJP, facing off against this coalition, intends to run in 68 seats. Nominations for the first phase, covering 43 assembly constituencies, started on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)