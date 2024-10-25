Left Menu

JMM Releases Fourth List for Jharkhand Assembly Polls

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. The party, which contested 43 seats in 2019 and won 30, plans to field candidates in 43 seats this year, joining forces with Congress and others against the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-10-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 00:30 IST
JMM Releases Fourth List for Jharkhand Assembly Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) declared its fourth list of candidates for the forthcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, naming Ganesh Mahli as its contestant for the Seraikela seat. Mahli recently transitioned from the BJP to JMM.

Additionally, the party nominated Ramsurya Munda for the Khunti seat. With this announcement, JMM has revealed candidates for 43 of the total 81 seats the assembly comprises. The elections are scheduled for November 13 and 20, with results due on November 23.

In a strategic move, the JMM joined forces with Congress and other INDIA bloc partners, aiming to contest 70 seats, leaving 11 for allies such as RJD and the Left parties. The BJP, facing off against this coalition, intends to run in 68 seats. Nominations for the first phase, covering 43 assembly constituencies, started on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024