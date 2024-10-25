Star-Studded Showdown: Kamala Harris Rallies Support with Celebrities in Georgia

In a high-profile rally in Georgia on Thursday, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris aimed to boost her campaign with star power from Bruce Springsteen and Tyler Perry, along with former President Barack Obama. The rally, attracting roughly 20,000 attendees, highlights Harris' strategy of leveraging celebrity endorsements to captivate potential voters.

Spike Lee opened the event with a warning against supporting her opponent, Donald Trump, underscoring the stakes of the nearing November election. Facing a close race with Trump, Harris' campaign seeks to maintain momentum in key battleground states where her initial polling lead has waned, pressing on with more events featuring high-profile figures such as Beyoncé in Houston.

This marks a significant point as it is the first time Harris campaigns alongside Obama, and plans to appear with Michelle Obama in Michigan follow closely. The latest polls show Trump slightly ahead in Georgia, a state critical for both parties. Harris and her supporters are energetically working towards securing the state, reflecting the Democrats' broader effort to repeat their prior successes in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)