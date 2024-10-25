Left Menu

Star Power: Kamala Harris Rocks Georgia Rally with Springsteen

In Georgia, thousands gathered for a rally supporting Kamala Harris, featuring appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Tyler Perry, and Barack Obama. Celebrities are bolstering Harris's campaign as polls tighten. This gathering highlights Harris's strategy to energize voters ahead of the November election. The state remains pivotal in deciding the election outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 04:41 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 04:41 IST
Star Power: Kamala Harris Rocks Georgia Rally with Springsteen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands assembled in Georgia to witness a high-profile rally for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, featuring rock icon Bruce Springsteen, cultural impresario Tyler Perry, and former President Barack Obama. The event, held at James R. Hallford Stadium, drew attention as part of Harris's strategic push in this swing state.

Film director Spike Lee warned attendees about being 'bamboozled' into voting for incumbent Donald Trump, while Springsteen delivered poignant renditions of 'The Promised Land' and 'Land of Hope and Dreams.' Addressing the crowd, Springsteen urged a vote for Harris, framing Trump as a candidate unsuitable for American leadership.

Riding high on celebrity endorsements, the Harris campaign is leveraging these appearances to energize and mobilize voters in the race's final days. With President Joe Biden securing a surprise win in Georgia in 2020, and with stakes high for the upcoming election, Harris remains focused on turning out the vote in such pivotal states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024