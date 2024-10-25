US Domestic News Roundup: High Stakes and Legal Battles Unfold

In a recent Zoom session, a North Carolina Republican Party chair urged poll watchers to be assertive in detecting what he described as 'nefarious activity' during upcoming elections. Concerns are rising among election experts about the influence of such strategies on the integrity of the voting process.

Authorities in Colorado are probing an incident involving intercepted mail ballots ahead of the elections. Twelve ballots were illicitly redirected before reaching their intended voters, raising questions on mail-in voting security.

In Baltimore, two companies are to pay $102 million for a cargo ship incident that caused a bridge collapse and fatalities. The settlement aims to cover government expenses incurred from the disaster response and subsequent waterway clearing operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)