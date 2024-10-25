Kamala Harris Rallies with Springsteen, Tyler Perry, and Obama

Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris received a boost from rock icon Bruce Springsteen, renowned entertainer Tyler Perry, and former President Barack Obama at a rally in Georgia. The event, drawing thousands, aimed to mobilize voters in a critical battleground state for this year's tight election.

Harris and her high-profile supporters encouraged early voting and urged attendees to reject Republican candidate Donald Trump, emphasizing the need to move past a decade marked by fear and division. Obama, a frequent campaigner for Harris, criticized Trump for self-centeredness.

The rally represented a strategic move to leverage celebrity endorsements, with Harris set to appear with Beyonce in Houston. Despite narrowing poll leads, Harris remains optimistic, targeting swing states like Georgia, where Democrats previously achieved unexpected victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)