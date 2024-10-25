Left Menu

Kamala Harris Rallies with Springsteen, Tyler Perry, and Obama

Kamala Harris, supported by Bruce Springsteen, Tyler Perry, and Barack Obama, rallied in Georgia to boost early voting against Donald Trump. Criticizing Trump, the event highlighted Harris's campaign push with cultural endorsers in the closing days of a tight election race.

Updated: 25-10-2024 06:39 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 06:39 IST
Kamala Harris Rallies with Springsteen, Tyler Perry, and Obama
Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris received a boost from rock icon Bruce Springsteen, renowned entertainer Tyler Perry, and former President Barack Obama at a rally in Georgia. The event, drawing thousands, aimed to mobilize voters in a critical battleground state for this year's tight election.

Harris and her high-profile supporters encouraged early voting and urged attendees to reject Republican candidate Donald Trump, emphasizing the need to move past a decade marked by fear and division. Obama, a frequent campaigner for Harris, criticized Trump for self-centeredness.

The rally represented a strategic move to leverage celebrity endorsements, with Harris set to appear with Beyonce in Houston. Despite narrowing poll leads, Harris remains optimistic, targeting swing states like Georgia, where Democrats previously achieved unexpected victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

