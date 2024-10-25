Kamala Harris Rallies with Springsteen, Tyler Perry, and Obama
Kamala Harris, supported by Bruce Springsteen, Tyler Perry, and Barack Obama, rallied in Georgia to boost early voting against Donald Trump. Criticizing Trump, the event highlighted Harris's campaign push with cultural endorsers in the closing days of a tight election race.
Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris received a boost from rock icon Bruce Springsteen, renowned entertainer Tyler Perry, and former President Barack Obama at a rally in Georgia. The event, drawing thousands, aimed to mobilize voters in a critical battleground state for this year's tight election.
Harris and her high-profile supporters encouraged early voting and urged attendees to reject Republican candidate Donald Trump, emphasizing the need to move past a decade marked by fear and division. Obama, a frequent campaigner for Harris, criticized Trump for self-centeredness.
The rally represented a strategic move to leverage celebrity endorsements, with Harris set to appear with Beyonce in Houston. Despite narrowing poll leads, Harris remains optimistic, targeting swing states like Georgia, where Democrats previously achieved unexpected victories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Swing State Showdown: Early Voting Amidst Hurricane Aftermath in North Carolina
Record Turnout in Georgia as Early Voting Begins Amid Tight Polls
Elon Musk Rallies for Trump, Calls for Early Voting in Crucial Battleground
Campaign Clash: Harris vs. Trump Heat Up Early Voting States
Harris Strives for New Direction Amidst Early Voting Surge