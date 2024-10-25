Political Showdown in Worli: Deora vs. Thackeray

Maharashtra's political landscape is heating up as Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, reportedly prepares to field its Rajya Sabha MP, Milind Deora, in the Worli assembly seat against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and current MLA Aaditya Thackeray. This move, confirmed by a party insider, is poised to stir the November 20 polls.

Finalization of Deora's name is imminent, with announcements expected shortly. Deora himself hinted at his candidacy by emphasizing the overdue justice for Worli and its residents, adding that they plan to unveil their vision for the constituency soon.

The race for Worli has attracted attention from various political players, including the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, as it fields its own candidate amidst competing claims from Shiv Sena, BJP, and allies. Formerly a two-term MP for Mumbai South and Union minister, Deora brought new dynamics to the political contest after joining Shiv Sena in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)