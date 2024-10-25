Left Menu

Netherlands Tightens Asylum Rules Under Right-Wing Government

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Dutch government has announced new measures to curb asylum migration, limiting permits to a maximum of three years and introducing border controls starting next month. These steps are in line with promises made by the ruling right-wing party, led by Geert Wilders.

Prime Minister Dick Schoof explained that the new policy will also eliminate preferential housing for asylum seekers and focus on basic shared accommodations. The measures will also tighten family reunification policies and evaluate permits for extension after three years.

The government intends to expand detention centers to enforce swift returns of refused or undocumented migrants. Despite uncertainty about the impact, Schoof emphasized the importance of these actions to manage migration effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

