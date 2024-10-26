Left Menu

Chinese Hackers Breach Verizon: Targeted Trump and Vance's Phones

Chinese hackers infiltrated Verizon's system, targeting the phones of Donald Trump and JD Vance, according to the New York Times. The breach has raised concerns about communications security. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the extent of the data compromised in this significant cybersecurity incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 00:03 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 00:03 IST
Chinese Hackers Breach Verizon: Targeted Trump and Vance's Phones
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese hackers have reportedly gained unauthorized access to Verizon's systems, focusing on the phones used by Republican presidential contender Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance, the New York Times revealed.

Investigators are actively assessing whether any communications were intercepted during this breach. According to sources, Trump and Vance's phone numbers were among those targeted by the cyberattack, which aimed at both government and non-government individuals.

While the Trump campaign has yet to issue an official comment, this marks another security challenge following a prior hack attributed to members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, who sought to interfere with the upcoming November election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024