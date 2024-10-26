Chinese Hackers Breach Verizon: Targeted Trump and Vance's Phones

Chinese hackers have reportedly gained unauthorized access to Verizon's systems, focusing on the phones used by Republican presidential contender Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance, the New York Times revealed.

Investigators are actively assessing whether any communications were intercepted during this breach. According to sources, Trump and Vance's phone numbers were among those targeted by the cyberattack, which aimed at both government and non-government individuals.

While the Trump campaign has yet to issue an official comment, this marks another security challenge following a prior hack attributed to members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, who sought to interfere with the upcoming November election.

