Left Menu

Sebi Slaps Penalty on Indian Clearing Corporation for Cybersecurity Lapses

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has imposed a penalty of Rs 5.05 crore on Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd (ICCL) due to non-compliance with cybersecurity and disaster recovery frameworks. Sebi's inspection revealed that ICCL failed to maintain an up-to-date IT asset inventory, among other shortcomings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced a significant financial penalty on Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd (ICCL), citing multiple compliance failures. The market regulator imposed a Rs 5.05 crore fine following an extensive review of ICCL's cybersecurity measures and disaster recovery protocols.

In a detailed order, Sebi noted that ICCL neglected to adhere to crucial cybersecurity frameworks as well as disaster recovery regulations. The inspection revealed that the corporation failed to update IT asset inventories and inadequately addressed cyber audit observations.

Further discrepancies were identified in ICCL's audit processes, with the corporation submitting incomplete reports to Sebi. As a result, the penalty was sanctioned under the SEBI Act and the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, reflecting the gravity of non-compliance with the governing rules and standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025