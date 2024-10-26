Left Menu

Debate Intensifies Over Noncitizen Voting Allegations Ahead of Election

Ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election, claims have emerged about noncitizens impacting the vote. Despite warnings from Republicans, both the Brennan Center and Heritage Foundation found few instances of noncitizen voting in past U.S. elections. Various states, including Alabama and Arizona, face scrutiny over voter registration practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 01:03 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 01:03 IST
As the Nov. 5 presidential election approaches, concerns arise over claims that noncitizens might influence the outcome. Key Republican figures, including Donald Trump, caution that substantial numbers of noncitizens could skew the results in favor of Democrat Kamala Harris.

Research from the Brennan Center and Heritage Foundation uncovered scant evidence of noncitizen voting in recent elections, revealing only isolated incidents. Nevertheless, states like Alabama and Arizona grapple with contentious voter registration issues, with officials acknowledging errors that impeded some citizens from voting.

Nationwide, states such as Florida, Georgia, and Virginia have also faced challenges to their voter rolls, highlighting the tension between ensuring election integrity and preventing disenfranchisement. With voting rights under intense scrutiny, officials continue to balance these concerns with impending election deadlines.

