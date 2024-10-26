Left Menu

Court Halts Mail-In Ballot Extension, Sparks National Voting Debate

A U.S. appeals court ruled against a Mississippi law allowing mail-in ballots to be counted if received five days after an election, citing conflict with federal law. The ruling raises questions over mail-in voting across 20 states, potentially nearing a Supreme Court showdown before upcoming key elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 03:07 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 03:07 IST
Court Halts Mail-In Ballot Extension, Sparks National Voting Debate

A U.S. appeals court has ruled against a Mississippi law that permitted mail-in ballots to be counted if they arrived up to five days post-election. The decision challenges federal statutes governing Election Day timing, potentially impacting mail-in voting protocols across around 20 states.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, composed of a conservative panel, decided not to block the Mississippi law immediately. This move was to maintain the current voting process ahead of the pivotal November 5 election concerning congressional control and the presidential race between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Judge Andrew Oldham, appointed by Trump, emphasized the conflict of state law with federal mandates that elections occur on a designated day. The ruling underscores the legal necessity for voters to meet deadlines, disallowing any state extensions, as the debate over voting rights continues to escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024