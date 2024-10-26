Court Halts Mail-In Ballot Extension, Sparks National Voting Debate
A U.S. appeals court ruled against a Mississippi law allowing mail-in ballots to be counted if received five days after an election, citing conflict with federal law. The ruling raises questions over mail-in voting across 20 states, potentially nearing a Supreme Court showdown before upcoming key elections.
A U.S. appeals court has ruled against a Mississippi law that permitted mail-in ballots to be counted if they arrived up to five days post-election. The decision challenges federal statutes governing Election Day timing, potentially impacting mail-in voting protocols across around 20 states.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, composed of a conservative panel, decided not to block the Mississippi law immediately. This move was to maintain the current voting process ahead of the pivotal November 5 election concerning congressional control and the presidential race between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.
Judge Andrew Oldham, appointed by Trump, emphasized the conflict of state law with federal mandates that elections occur on a designated day. The ruling underscores the legal necessity for voters to meet deadlines, disallowing any state extensions, as the debate over voting rights continues to escalate.
