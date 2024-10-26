Taiwan's Bold Bid: A Quest for IMF Membership

Taiwan, a burgeoning economy comparable in size to Poland, is stepping up efforts to join the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The nation's push for membership is seen as a strategy to bolster financial resilience and secure its position on the global stage.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington affirmed the importance of Taiwan's inclusion during the recent IMF and World Bank annual meetings. However, China's opposition remains a significant barrier, as it continues to represent Taiwan in international forums, designating the island as "Taiwan Province of China" in IMF narratives.

Despite challenges, the US has shown firm support, citing Taiwan's potential to contribute valuable expertise. The US House has passed legislation urging advocacy for Taiwan's IMF membership, reflecting bipartisan concerns over China's increasing influence and threats to Taiwan, pivotal for its role in the global tech supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)