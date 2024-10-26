Beyonce Lights Up Harris Rally in Houston

Beyonce electrified a Kamala Harris rally in Houston without singing a note, marking her first political appearance this election cycle. The pop icon addressed the crowd, emphasizing freedom as both a God-given and human right, before introducing Harris to nearly 30,000 attendees.

This strategic move highlights the effort to bolster Harris' appeal, particularly among women who largely comprise Beyonce's audience base. National polls indicate Harris leads Trump among women voters, a crucial demographic she hopes to retain.

Political endorsements by celebrities like Beyonce reflect their influential role in campaigns, though they do not guarantee electoral success. The Houston rally showcased this synergy, with young locals expressing mixed feelings about celebrity involvement in politics.

