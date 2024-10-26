Left Menu

Kumaraswamy Blasts Congress Amidst Karnataka Polls

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy launches a scathing attack on Congress, accusing them of obstructing his tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister. Despite difficulties, he highlights his achievements and urges voters to support his son Nikhil in the upcoming by-polls, emphasizing continued focus on farmer welfare and development.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Channapatna (Photo: @hd_kumaraswamy-X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy launched a blistering critique of the Congress party during a recent rally in Channapatna, alleging that the political landscape curtailed his efforts to serve as Karnataka's Chief Minister.

Addressing a substantial audience, Kumaraswamy recounted his 14-month tenure, marked by significant policy decisions like the historic farmer loan waiver, despite what he described as concerted obstacles from Congress.

As his son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, prepares to contest in the Karnataka by-polls, Kumaraswamy appealed to voters to continue their support for his family's political legacy, while accusing Congress of dereliction in fulfilling promises to residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

