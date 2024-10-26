Left Menu

Suicide Attack Devastates Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

A suicide attack targeting a police checkpoint in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, resulted in at least eight fatalities, including six law enforcement officers. The incident intensified concerns over escalating terrorism, as the region witnesses a significant surge in violence following Taliban's rise to power in neighboring Afghanistan in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 26-10-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 16:46 IST
Suicide Attack Devastates Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic incident, a suicide attack on Saturday claimed the lives of at least eight individuals, including six law enforcement personnel, in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The attack occurred at the Aslam Check Post in Mir Ali tehsil, near the Afghanistan border, sources confirmed.

The attackers, using three-wheeled vehicles, targeted the police checkpoint and security force vehicles, resulting in the deaths of four police officers, two soldiers, and two civilians. Many others were injured and transported to Miran Shah Hospital. Authorities warn that casualty numbers could rise.

This attack comes amid rising terrorism in Pakistan, particularly in provinces bordering Afghanistan, following the Taliban's ascension to power in 2021. The Centre for Research and Security Studies reported a dramatic increase in violent incidents in 2024, with most fatalities occurring in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024