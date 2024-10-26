Suicide Attack Devastates Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

In a tragic incident, a suicide attack on Saturday claimed the lives of at least eight individuals, including six law enforcement personnel, in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The attack occurred at the Aslam Check Post in Mir Ali tehsil, near the Afghanistan border, sources confirmed.

The attackers, using three-wheeled vehicles, targeted the police checkpoint and security force vehicles, resulting in the deaths of four police officers, two soldiers, and two civilians. Many others were injured and transported to Miran Shah Hospital. Authorities warn that casualty numbers could rise.

This attack comes amid rising terrorism in Pakistan, particularly in provinces bordering Afghanistan, following the Taliban's ascension to power in 2021. The Centre for Research and Security Studies reported a dramatic increase in violent incidents in 2024, with most fatalities occurring in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)