Political Tensions Rise in Jharkhand Over Alleged Video Tampering

A Jharkhand Congress delegation has accused the BJP of distorting a video to smear Congress Minister Irfan Ansari. The BJP claims Ansari made derogatory remarks about Sita Soren, prompting legal action. The controversy unfolds amid growing tensions as both parties compete for the Jamtara assembly seat.

Updated: 26-10-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 16:51 IST
In a growing political controversy in Jharkhand, the state Congress delegation has approached the Election Commission demanding action against the BJP for allegedly circulating a distorted video intended to defame Congress Minister Irfan Ansari.

The discord began when the BJP accused Ansari of derogatory remarks against party leader Sita Soren. Soren demanded an apology after sharing the purported evidence on social media. However, Ansari dismissed the video as manipulated, and the Congress submitted a pen drive with the alleged original footage to Chief Electoral Officer K. Ravi Kumar.

With the Jamtara assembly seat election nearing, where Soren is contesting against Ansari, tensions are escalating. The Congress calls for strict measures against misinformation, while BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan presses for Ansari's removal from the cabinet, denouncing the remarks as an affront to Jharkhand's women.

