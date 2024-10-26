Political Tensions Rise in Jharkhand Over Alleged Video Tampering

In a growing political controversy in Jharkhand, the state Congress delegation has approached the Election Commission demanding action against the BJP for allegedly circulating a distorted video intended to defame Congress Minister Irfan Ansari.

The discord began when the BJP accused Ansari of derogatory remarks against party leader Sita Soren. Soren demanded an apology after sharing the purported evidence on social media. However, Ansari dismissed the video as manipulated, and the Congress submitted a pen drive with the alleged original footage to Chief Electoral Officer K. Ravi Kumar.

With the Jamtara assembly seat election nearing, where Soren is contesting against Ansari, tensions are escalating. The Congress calls for strict measures against misinformation, while BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan presses for Ansari's removal from the cabinet, denouncing the remarks as an affront to Jharkhand's women.

(With inputs from agencies.)