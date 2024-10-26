Alleged Conspiracy Against Kejriwal: AAP Blames BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has leveled serious accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging a plotted conspiracy to eliminate its leading figure, Arvind Kejriwal. This allegation follows an incident during Kejriwal's 'padyatra' campaign in Vikaspuri, where AAP claims BJP-related individuals attacked him.

In a press conference, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh criticized the police for their alleged involvement in what he terms as a 'deep conspiracy'. He warned that if anything adverse happens to Kejriwal, the BJP would be held accountable. The BJP, however, refutes these charges, attributing the incident to public dissent over local issues.

Despite the tumult, Kejriwal asserts he will continue his campaign unabated. Calls for justice are loud, with AAP gathering legal opinions for further action. Meanwhile, BJP leaders dismiss these accusations, stating they are merely crafts of political rivalry amid complaints about unclean water supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)