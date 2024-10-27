Lithuanian Elections: Social Democrats Lead Amid Economic Concerns and Security Fears
Lithuanians will vote in a parliamentary election focusing on living costs and Russian threats, with the Social Democrats leading after the first round. Lithuania's mix of voting systems might favor them, with key issues like defense spending and wealth tax reforms taking center stage in political debates.
Lithuanians head to the polls on Sunday for a parliamentary election spotlighting economic strain and security threats from Russia, with the Social Democrats leading after the first round.
The hybrid voting system splits parliament seats between popular votes and district-based run-off elections, which typically benefit larger parties. The Social Democrats, who secured 20% of the first-round vote, aim to form a government with coalition partners.
Economic challenges, such as inflation and inequality, dominated the campaign, alongside national security concerns due to proximity to Russia and Belarus. The Social Democrats propose taxing the wealthy to increase spending on healthcare and social support.
