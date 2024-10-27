Elon Musk: Backing Trump and Dismissing Insurrection Claims

Elon Musk, the tech mogul, appeared at a town hall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to show support for Donald Trump in his bid for presidency. Musk downplayed the seriousness of the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, referring to it not as a violent insurrection, a remark met with applause.

The event was part of Musk's campaign efforts through his super PAC, aiming to rally support for Trump ahead of the presidential election. He criticized mail-in voting as a potential fraud risk, although it remains safeguarded by strict voting protocols. Musk also shared his views on a range of topics from space exploration to education.

Despite his substantial financial commitment to Trump's campaign, Musk has stirred controversies with his remarks. He distributed a substantial financial giveaway at the event, sparking debate over election rules and motives behind such contributions. Nevertheless, supporters like UPS driver Josh Fox dismissed concerns, appreciating Musk's efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)