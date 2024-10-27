Left Menu

Elon Musk: Backing Trump and Dismissing Insurrection Claims

Elon Musk, speaking at a town hall in Pennsylvania for Donald Trump, minimized the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and promoted early voting in swing states. He raised doubts about mail-in ballots, supported Trump's administration, and attracted attention with his views and giveaways.

Elon Musk, the tech mogul, appeared at a town hall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to show support for Donald Trump in his bid for presidency. Musk downplayed the seriousness of the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, referring to it not as a violent insurrection, a remark met with applause.

The event was part of Musk's campaign efforts through his super PAC, aiming to rally support for Trump ahead of the presidential election. He criticized mail-in voting as a potential fraud risk, although it remains safeguarded by strict voting protocols. Musk also shared his views on a range of topics from space exploration to education.

Despite his substantial financial commitment to Trump's campaign, Musk has stirred controversies with his remarks. He distributed a substantial financial giveaway at the event, sparking debate over election rules and motives behind such contributions. Nevertheless, supporters like UPS driver Josh Fox dismissed concerns, appreciating Musk's efforts.

