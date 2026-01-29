FBI Raid Sparks Fresh Controversy Over 2020 Election Fraud Claims

The FBI executed a search warrant at the Fulton County Election Hub, probing into allegations of electoral interference tied to former President Donald Trump's claims about the 2020 election.

Agents targeted computers and ballots at the facility, furthering Trump's narrative of voting fraud despite multiple validations affirming President Joe Biden's victory in Georgia.

Local officials, including Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory, condemned the search as disruptive, accusing Trump of attempting to generate disorder to benefit Republican interests ahead of looming midterm elections.