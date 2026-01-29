FBI Raid Sparks Fresh Controversy Over 2020 Election Fraud Claims
FBI agents searched the Fulton County Election Hub in Georgia, investigating allegations of election interference linked to Trump's 2020 defeat conspiracy claims. The action follows Trump's continued assertions of election fraud and legal battles over securing ballots. Local officials criticized the move, labeling it a ploy for chaos.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 05:43 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 05:43 IST
The FBI executed a search warrant at the Fulton County Election Hub, probing into allegations of electoral interference tied to former President Donald Trump's claims about the 2020 election.
Agents targeted computers and ballots at the facility, furthering Trump's narrative of voting fraud despite multiple validations affirming President Joe Biden's victory in Georgia.
Local officials, including Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory, condemned the search as disruptive, accusing Trump of attempting to generate disorder to benefit Republican interests ahead of looming midterm elections.
- READ MORE ON:
- FBI
- Trump
- election
- fraud
- Fulton County
- Biden
- Georgia
- 2020
- ballots
- investigation
ALSO READ
FBI Raids Georgia Election Hub Amid Trump Fraud Claims
FBI Raids Georgia Election Office Amid Fraud Claims
FBI Probes Georgia's 2020 Election Interference Allegations
FBI Raids Georgia Election Office Amid Trump's Persistent Fraud Claims
FBI Investigates 2020 Election Claims in Georgia's Fulton County