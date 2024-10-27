In a decisive outcome, Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party captured more than 54% of the vote in the parliamentary election, as revealed by the electoral commission after tallying over 99% of precincts.

This significant victory is considered a setback for pro-Western citizens of Georgia, who viewed the election as a critical juncture for the nation's future, pitting a Russia-aligned government against an opposition promising swift European Union integration.

As the results unfold, the political landscape in Georgia remains fraught with tension over the direction of its international alliances.

