Japan's Political Balance: A New Era Looms

Japan's ruling coalition may lose its parliamentary majority, as exit polls predict for Sunday's election. The LDP and a junior partner are expected to win between 174 and 254 seats, with potential power-sharing needed. Economic uncertainty and regional tensions add complexity to the political landscape.

Updated: 27-10-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 16:45 IST
Japan's ruling coalition faces the potential loss of its parliamentary majority following the results of Sunday's general election, according to exit polls.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior coalition partner are anticipated to secure between 174 and 254 seats out of 465 in the lower house. This situation raises the possibility of the LDP or the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan engaging in power-sharing negotiations.

The political uncertainty coincides with global events, such as the upcoming U.S. presidential election and strained relations with China, which could impact the Japanese economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

