Left Menu

Uruguay's Pivotal Election: Moderate Policies and Referendums

Uruguay held elections with voters choosing a new president and lawmakers. The race between moderates, including Yamandu Orsi and Alvaro Delgado, was less polarized than in other Latin American nations. Referendums on pension reform and security measures were also on the ballot, requiring simple majorities to pass.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 16:53 IST
Uruguay's Pivotal Election: Moderate Policies and Referendums
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The vibrant nation of Uruguay, celebrated for its beaches and notable policies like legalized marijuana, went to the polls in a critical election on Sunday. The election was a contest among moderate candidates, a scenario contrasting with the polarization seen in other Latin American countries.

The primary candidates in the running included the center-left's Yamandu Orsi and continuity conservative Alvaro Delgado, with social media adept conservative Andres Ojeda also striving for the presidency. Polls suggested Orsi holds an advantage, but a November run-off appears likely as no candidate is expected to surpass the 50% vote threshold.

Additionally, two pivotal referendums were held. One addressed overhauling the $22.5 billion pension system, while the other considered expanding police powers to conduct nighttime raids on private homes to tackle rising drug crime, reflecting the electorate's growing concerns over security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024