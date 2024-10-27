Left Menu

Uzbekistan's Parliamentary Polls: An Exercise in Loyalty

Uzbekistan's parliamentary elections are set to consolidate President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's grip on power, despite procedural reforms. With half the deputies elected individually and parties focusing on specific issues, the new system is largely seen as maintaining the status quo. The relationship with Russia remains a contentious topic in parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 17:34 IST
Uzbekistan is holding parliamentary elections this Sunday, expected to reinforce President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's hold over the legislature. Despite recent constitutional reforms, which introduced a mixed election system, opposition parties remain notably absent, keeping the parliament largely aligned with Mirziyoyev's policies.

Since his rise to power in 2016, Mirziyoyev has gained broad approval through economic liberalization and loosening previous oppressive measures. However, with political power centralized and no opposition, the new electoral process has done little to shift the political landscape.

While some parliamentary deputies have been vocal about foreign relations issues, particularly with Russia, Uzbekistan maintains a neutral stance in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. While engaged economically with Russia and home to numerous migrant workers, Uzbekistan adheres to Western sanctions against Moscow.

