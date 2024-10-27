Left Menu

Japan's Political Turmoil: Elections in the Midst of Scandal and Economic Stagnation

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling party faces potential losses in the lower house elections due to financial scandals and economic dissatisfaction. The Liberal Democratic Party is likely to lose its majority, according to exit polls. The opposition, led by Yoshihiko Noda, is expected to gain significant ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 27-10-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 17:43 IST
  • Japan

The Japanese Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, is facing a critical test as his Conservative ruling party braces for losses in the upcoming lower house elections. Financial scandals and a sluggish economy are fueling public discontent, risking the party's long-standing dominance.

NHK exit polls suggest that the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) might lose its majority in the 465-seat house. Unable to surpass past performance, the party's coalition with Komeito is under threat, prompting Ishiba to consider possible alliances with new partners.

Opposition leader Yoshihiko Noda's Constitutional Democratic Party is poised for substantial gains, underscoring the electorate's appetite for change as Ishiba grapples with maintaining his coalition's strength amid persistent criticism.

