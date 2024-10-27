Tensions Flare: Netanyahu's Speech Disrupted at Memorial
Protesters interrupted Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at a ceremony commemorating the victims of Hamas' attack on southern Israel. The disruption occurred just as the event broadcast live began, highlighting public frustration over Netanyahu's handling of the attack and failure to secure hostage releases.
During a somber ceremony commemorating the victims of a deadly Hamas attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced vocal opposition from protesters.
Chants of "Shame on you" resonated as Netanyahu began his speech, forcing a pause and spotlighting national dissatisfaction.
Critics fault Netanyahu for not preventing the attack and failing to negotiate the release of hostages.
