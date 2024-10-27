Left Menu

Rising Bharat: From Gloom to Global Power

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlights India's transformation from 'doom and gloom' to a global power. He emphasizes the role of youth in countering forces against India's rise. The spiritual and economic growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is spotlighted, with focus on the North East's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-10-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 18:39 IST
Rising Bharat: From Gloom to Global Power
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized India's transition from an era of 'doom and gloom' to becoming a global force, highlighting this shift at the Krishnaguru International Spiritual Youth Society's biennial convention. He urged the youth to counteract forces against India's rise with commitment and action.

Dhankhar attributed the country's status as a global power to the contributions of spiritual leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He underscored the importance of combining spirituality, nationalism, and modernity to fuel India's ascent.

The Vice President also detailed the economic progress, particularly in the North East, citing significant government investment and the benefits of the 'Act East Policy'. The region's transformation represents a broader spirit of inclusion and ongoing development priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024