Rising Bharat: From Gloom to Global Power

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized India's transition from an era of 'doom and gloom' to becoming a global force, highlighting this shift at the Krishnaguru International Spiritual Youth Society's biennial convention. He urged the youth to counteract forces against India's rise with commitment and action.

Dhankhar attributed the country's status as a global power to the contributions of spiritual leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He underscored the importance of combining spirituality, nationalism, and modernity to fuel India's ascent.

The Vice President also detailed the economic progress, particularly in the North East, citing significant government investment and the benefits of the 'Act East Policy'. The region's transformation represents a broader spirit of inclusion and ongoing development priorities.

