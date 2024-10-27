Rising Bharat: From Gloom to Global Power
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlights India's transformation from 'doom and gloom' to a global power. He emphasizes the role of youth in countering forces against India's rise. The spiritual and economic growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is spotlighted, with focus on the North East's development.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized India's transition from an era of 'doom and gloom' to becoming a global force, highlighting this shift at the Krishnaguru International Spiritual Youth Society's biennial convention. He urged the youth to counteract forces against India's rise with commitment and action.
Dhankhar attributed the country's status as a global power to the contributions of spiritual leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He underscored the importance of combining spirituality, nationalism, and modernity to fuel India's ascent.
The Vice President also detailed the economic progress, particularly in the North East, citing significant government investment and the benefits of the 'Act East Policy'. The region's transformation represents a broader spirit of inclusion and ongoing development priorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
