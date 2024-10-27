Left Menu

Political Showdown: IUML vs. Pinarayi Vijayan’s Allegations

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has criticized Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for linking them with communal organisations, accusing him of using divisive tactics for political gain. The party refuted his claims of alliances with controversial groups, while also highlighting past political collaborations involving the ruling CPI(M).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 27-10-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political confrontation, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has fiercely opposed the statements made by Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The chief minister recently linked IUML with communal outfits, including the Jamaat-e-Islami, sparking a war of words between the two political entities.

E T Mohammed Basheer, the IUML's national organising secretary, has lashed out at the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), accusing it of 'dirty politics' by attempting to create societal divisions. He claimed that Vijayan's remarks were false and only served to deflect from his governance failures.

The argument deepened as Basheer recounted the history of political alignments, stating that the CPI(M) itself has received electoral support from the Jamaat-e-Islami in the past. Meanwhile, Pinarayi Vijayan's party was criticized for attempting to undermine minority groups, a ploy Basheer describes as destined to fail amid shifting political tides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

