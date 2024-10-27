Left Menu

EU Pushes for Transparent Probe into Georgia Election

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, has called for an investigation into alleged election irregularities in Georgia. With the ruling party winning the majority, opposition parties and monitors reported violations. Michel plans to discuss this at an EU summit, emphasizing Georgia's EU integration path.

European Council President Charles Michel has called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the alleged irregularities that occurred during the recent elections in Georgia. Michel announced plans to include this issue in the agenda of the upcoming EU summit scheduled for November.

According to the electoral commission, Georgia's ruling party emerged victorious with nearly 54% of the vote in the parliamentary elections. Opposition parties have challenged the results, while monitors have reported significant violations. This outcome poses a setback for Georgia's pro-European factions, who saw the election as pivotal in aligning more closely with the West.

Michel stated that the EU summit in Budapest on November 8 would evaluate the situation and determine future EU-Georgia relations. He emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue across Georgia's political spectrum and urged the Georgian leadership to reaffirm their EU integration commitment. Monitoring missions reported several election violations, including ballot-stuffing and voter intimidation, though they refrained from labeling the results outright fraudulent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

