Bulgaria's Electoral Crossroads: GERB Leads but Coalition Needed

Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party took the lead in a parliamentary election according to exit polls, though it requires a coalition partner for government formation. GERB secured 26.4% of votes, with 'We Continue the Change' at 14.9%. The election, the seventh in four years, follows previous inconclusive results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 23:40 IST
In Bulgaria's latest parliamentary election, the centre-right GERB party emerged as the leader, capturing 26.4% of the votes, according to an Alpha Research exit poll. Despite this lead, GERB will need to seek coalition partners to form a stable government, marking the seventh election in four years due to previous political stalemates.

The reformist 'We Continue the Change' (PP) came in second with 14.9% of the votes, while the ultra-nationalist Revival party stood third with 12.9%. This election was necessitated by the failure of political groups to agree on a coalition after an indecisive result in June.

Since 2020, Bulgaria has been governed by a succession of short-lived administrations, catalyzed by anti-graft protests that disrupted a GERB-led coalition. Currently, GERB would capture 74 seats in the 240-seat parliament, with the PP and Revival parties obtaining 42 and 36 seats, respectively.

