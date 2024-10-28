Left Menu

Uruguay Rejects Pension Reform in Landmark Vote

Uruguayans voted against a proposed pension system reform in a recent referendum. With 61% rejecting the measure, concerns from investors and politicians over potential economic impacts have been alleviated. The reforms aimed to make pensions more generous and lower the retirement age to 60.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montevideo | Updated: 28-10-2024 05:20 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 05:20 IST
Uruguay Rejects Pension Reform in Landmark Vote
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Uruguay

In a recent referendum, Uruguayans made their voices heard by rejecting a proposed overhaul of the country's pension system, according to early exit polls. The measure was struck down by 61% of voters, a decision that has put investors and politicians at ease, dispelling fears that the reform could negatively impact the economy.

The local polling firm Cifra reported that proposed changes aimed to make Uruguay's $22.5 billion private pension system more generous. The rejected plan would have also lowered the retirement age from 65 to 60, a shift that some believed necessary to align with evolving demographics and employment patterns.

By opting against the reform, voters have chosen to maintain the current pension system, preventing significant structural changes. This decision marks a critical point in Uruguay's economic landscape, as stakeholders had been keenly observing the potential ripple effects the reforms could bring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024