Left Menu

Biden Casts Early Vote in Crucial Election

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to cast his early-voting ballot on Monday, signaling a proactive approach to the presidential election. This year's contest sees Donald Trump and Kamala Harris vying for the presidency. Early voting offers Americans more flexibility ahead of the official polling day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 06:27 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 06:27 IST
Biden Casts Early Vote in Crucial Election
U.S. President

In a decisive move as the presidential election approaches, U.S. President Joe Biden is set to cast his early-voting ballot come Monday, as reported by the White House.

This election cycle, many Americans are opting to vote ahead of the scheduled November 5 polling date.

Earlier this year, Biden stepped aside from the presidential race, making way for a riveting contest between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024