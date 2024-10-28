Biden Casts Early Vote in Crucial Election
U.S. President Joe Biden plans to cast his early-voting ballot on Monday, signaling a proactive approach to the presidential election. This year's contest sees Donald Trump and Kamala Harris vying for the presidency. Early voting offers Americans more flexibility ahead of the official polling day.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 06:27 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 06:27 IST
In a decisive move as the presidential election approaches, U.S. President Joe Biden is set to cast his early-voting ballot come Monday, as reported by the White House.
This election cycle, many Americans are opting to vote ahead of the scheduled November 5 polling date.
Earlier this year, Biden stepped aside from the presidential race, making way for a riveting contest between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris.
(With inputs from agencies.)
