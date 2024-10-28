Left Menu

Ishiba Faces Political Turmoil After Electoral Setback

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition lost its majority in the lower house, amid voter backlash over financial scandals. Results complicate governance, reduce party cohesion, and necessitate potential alliances. The opposition made gains, but doubts remain about their ability to lead a government.

In a surprising electoral result, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition has lost its majority in the lower house of parliament, a clear indication of public discontent over recent financial scandals involving his party. This electoral setback now threatens to create political uncertainty in Japan.

Although Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party remains the largest in parliament, the loss of seats complicates his policy agenda and may force him to seek a third coalition partner to ensure the passage of legislation. The coalition's hold in the more powerful upper house remains intact but weakened.

The opposition, led by Yoshihiko Noda's Constitutional Democratic Party, capitalized on the ruling party's slip, increasing their seats significantly. However, challenges remain for the opposition as they grapple with forming a stable governing coalition amid doubts about their policy expertise and experience.

