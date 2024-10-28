US Election's Impact on Ukraine: A Geopolitical Tipping Point

The outcome of the US election is poised to reshape the trajectory of the ongoing war in Ukraine, as Kyiv relies heavily on military aid from its chief international ally. As the presidential baton passes, the prospect of a cease-fire that could favor Ukraine remains uncertain.

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the candidates at the forefront, espouse contrasting policies concerning US support for Ukraine. Trump's unpredictable approach adds to the uncertainty, while Harris likely continues the current administration's supportive stance.

Amid the election's impacts, Ukrainian officials eagerly await a clear post-election direction from Washington, with NATO membership for Ukraine among the critical decisions anticipated. As the conflict lingers, Ukraine's immediate future hinges closely on the evolving US political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)