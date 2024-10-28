Maha Vikas Aghadi Gears Up for Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar declared on Monday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is poised to establish the government in Maharashtra, aiming to prioritize the populace's welfare. He emphasized that their coalition would address significant concerns including inflation and unemployment as well as the challenges faced by farmers, women, and marginalized communities.

Pawar criticized the ruling Mahayuti alliance, accusing them of failing to address these pressing issues. 'We aim to transform the government in Maharashtra as many public concerns remain unresolved by those currently in power. We plan to present these issues to the citizens and prepare them for a governmental shift,' he asserted.

Further denouncing the government's Ladli Behna Yojna scheme, Pawar claimed its recent announcement was merely an election tactic. 'The government only recalled the Ladli Bahan and Bhai scheme in the face of elections. Recent facility announcements won't resonate with the public, who will deliver their verdict in the elections as they did in the Lok Sabha,' he noted.

Meanwhile, Pawar supported his grand-nephew, Yogendra Pawar, during his nomination filing as the NC-SP candidate from Baramati, competing against Ajit Pawar. 'Yogendra is highly educated with extensive knowledge in administration and business, making him the ideal candidate. The people of Baramati, who supported me for 57 years, will surely embrace this youthful leadership,' he expressed.

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and NCP nominee, also filed his nomination, asserting his confidence in Baramati's electorate. 'Every candidate is a strong contender, and I campaign accordingly. This time, too, I trust the people of Baramati to re-elect me,' he conveyed.

Note that Ajit Pawar, who split the NCP in June 2023, is Sharad Pawar's nephew and grandson. Yogendra, when questioned about running against his uncle, remarked, 'It's quite sad and unfortunate that this happened within our family. We were always united under the party founder's leadership, but the split changed everything.' The Maharashtra Assembly elections commence on November 20, with results expected on November 23.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, BJP secured 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.

