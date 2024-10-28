Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Bold Campaign Trail: A Stand Against the BJP

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a Congress candidate, initiated her by-election campaign on Monday for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, launching a direct attack on the BJP-led Centre. She alleged that the Centre regularly undermines the values enshrined in the Constitution.

During a meeting in Meenangadi, Priyanka, who serves as the AICC general secretary, highlighted recent violence in Manipur, claiming that minority communities face planned assaults under the current government.

Emphasizing her point, she accused the government of spreading anger and hatred, and prioritizing policies that benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allies over ordinary citizens. This marks her second visit to Wayanad post-nomination, accompanied by other key Congress figures.

