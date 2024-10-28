Harjinder Singh Dhami Secures Fourth Term as SGPC President

In a significant victory, Harjinder Singh Dhami, the Shiromani Akali Dal candidate, was re-elected as the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday for his fourth consecutive term.

Dhami triumphed over his opponent, Bibi Jagir Kaur, the former SGPC chief who was nominated by the Shiromani Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar, a breakaway faction of the main party.

Of the 142 votes cast, Dhami secured an overwhelming majority with 107 votes, while Kaur garnered only 33 votes. Additionally, two votes were deemed invalid.

(With inputs from agencies.)