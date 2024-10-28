Prabowo Subianto Inaugurated as Indonesia's President, Rahul Gandhi Extends Support

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in India's Lok Sabha, has extended his congratulations to Prabowo Subianto on his recent inauguration as president of Indonesia.

Subianto was sworn in earlier this month, marking the beginning of his tenure as the eighth president of the world's most populous Muslim-majority country.

In a letter dated October 25, Gandhi highlighted the strong cultural ties between India and Indonesia and expressed his belief that Subianto's leadership would further enhance cooperation and people-to-people connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)