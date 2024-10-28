Prabowo Subianto Inaugurated as Indonesia's President, Rahul Gandhi Extends Support
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in India's Lok Sabha, congratulated Prabowo Subianto on his inauguration as Indonesia's president. He expressed optimism for strengthened ties between the two nations, rooted in shared cultural heritage and mutual interests, under Subianto's leadership. Gandhi looks forward to future collaborations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in India's Lok Sabha, has extended his congratulations to Prabowo Subianto on his recent inauguration as president of Indonesia.
Subianto was sworn in earlier this month, marking the beginning of his tenure as the eighth president of the world's most populous Muslim-majority country.
In a letter dated October 25, Gandhi highlighted the strong cultural ties between India and Indonesia and expressed his belief that Subianto's leadership would further enhance cooperation and people-to-people connections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
In ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections, Maha Vikas Aghadi will repeat its performance in Lok Sabha polls: Sharad Pawar.
The Trial of Opposition Leader Pritam Singh: Allegations Unveiled
Bye-elections to 47 assembly seats and Wayanad Lok Sabha seat to be held on November 13: CEC Rajiv Kumar.
Bypolls to Kedarnath assembly seat in Uttarakhand, Nanded Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra to be held on November 20: CEC Rajiv Kumar.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Global Dialogue at IPU Assembly