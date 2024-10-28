Left Menu

Battle of Dynasties: Deshmukh vs. Chakurkar in Latur City

In Latur City, a significant electoral clash is set between Archana Patil Chakurkar of the BJP and incumbent MLA Amit Deshmukh from Congress. Both hail from notable political families. The election is a key event for the Lingayat community, with developmental issues being central themes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 28-10-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The electoral battleground in Latur City is set for a dramatic showdown between prominent political dynasties. Archana Patil Chakurkar, the BJP's contender, faces Amit Deshmukh, the sitting MLA from Congress, in what promises to be a high-stakes contest.

Archana Patil Chakurkar, daughter-in-law of former Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil Chakurkar, expressed strong confidence in claiming victory over Amit Deshmukh, son of former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. Her candidacy was part of the BJP's latest electoral announcement, reflecting the party's strategic shift to include leaders from diverse communities.

The stakes are high, with developmental issues taking center stage in the campaign. Assembly elections in Maharashtra are scheduled for November 20, with results slated for release on November 23. The outcome could have a profound impact on the region's political landscape, emphasizing the voices of local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

