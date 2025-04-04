Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Senator's 'Fuhrer' Remark About Chuck Schumer

Ohio Republican Bernie Moreno sparked controversy by referring to Senate's top Democrat, Chuck Schumer, as 'Fuhrer,' invoking Hitler. Schumer's spokesperson labeled it as antisemitism and refrained from commenting further. The comment coincides with Schumer's recent book release on Antisemitism in America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2025 04:52 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 04:52 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Senator's 'Fuhrer' Remark About Chuck Schumer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Ohio Republican Senator Bernie Moreno ignited a political firestorm on Thursday when he referred to Chuck Schumer, the Senate's top Democrat, as 'Fuhrer.' This controversial remark, made outside the Senate chamber, echoes Adolf Hitler, to whom the title is most notoriously connected.

"Republicans are independently minded. Democrats are monolithic sheep that follow the Fuhrer Schumer's orders," Moreno asserted. His statement comes as Republicans struggle to advance President Trump's tax-cut agenda, highlighting internal party tensions.

In response to Moreno's comments, a spokesperson for Schumer, who recently published a book titled 'Antisemitism in America: A Warning,' deemed it as textbook antisemitism. The spokesperson added that they would not remark further on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025