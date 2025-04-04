Mexico Triumphs in Trump Trade Talks with Cool-Headed Diplomacy

Mexico's calm and calculated response to the United States' aggressive tariff strategies under former President Donald Trump has yielded beneficial outcomes for the country, including preferential treatment. This development was confirmed by Mexico's deputy economy secretary in a statement to Reuters on Thursday.

According to Luis Rosendo Gutierrez, Mexico's undersecretary for international trade, Mexican officials are scheduled to meet with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer next week. These discussions aim to address U.S. tariffs imposed on auto imports, and steel and aluminum, as well as the current condition of these industries.

This diplomatic approach highlights Mexico's strategic engagement in international trade negotiations, ensuring continued cooperation and mutual benefits in the face of economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)