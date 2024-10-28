Assam CM Accuses Jharkhand Govt of Inaction on Infiltration Concerns

In a fiery speech, Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Party's co-in-charge for the Jharkhand election, has accused the Jharkhand state government, led by Hemant Soren, of failing to prevent 'intruders' from entering the state. Sarma emphasized that the primary priority is to expel infiltrators from Santhal Pargana, arguing that the region's demographic balance is shifting.

Sarma drew parallels between the current situation and mythological events, claiming that just as Lord Hanuman set fire to Lanka, there is a need to ignite action against infiltrators to restore Jharkhand's prosperity. He questioned the demographic trends, highlighting an increase in the Muslim population amidst a decline in tribal numbers, suggesting illegal immigration as a cause.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey further fueled the debate, pointing to Bangladeshi infiltrators as responsible for a significant rise in the Muslim population of Santhal Pargana. Dubey criticized local political factions like Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for ignoring tribal concerns due to vote-bank strategies and asserted the national importance of addressing the issue. Such tensions are magnified as Jharkhand voters, numbering over 2.6 crore, prepare to elect representatives for 81 assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)