Trump's Immigration Policies: A Return to Stringency

Donald Trump, the former U.S. President, is vowing to bring back stringent immigration policies if he wins a second term in office. Among his key proposals are restoring the 'remain in Mexico' program and deporting millions of migrants, focusing on those with criminal backgrounds.

At campaign events, Trump has pledged to flood the border with more patrol agents and to end policies that he perceives as too lenient. His plan extends to implementing travel bans on certain regions and restricting legal and refugee immigration. Critics argue these steps mark a return to harsh tactics previously rejected by courts and opponents.

Trump's ambitious blueprint includes a merit-based immigration system, aiming at protecting domestic jobs while promoting American values. However, many of these policies might spark significant legal challenges and opposition from immigrant rights groups.