MVA Rift: Duel of Candidacies Sparks Political Tensions in Nanded

A political rift has emerged within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) both field candidates for the Nanded (North) Assembly seat. Despite being part of the same alliance, each party has opted to contest the seat under its own banner.

The Congress has put forward Abdul Sattar, who asserts his candidature represents the MVA alliance. In contrast, Sangeeta Vitthal Patil is contesting on behalf of Shiv Sena (UBT). Sattar has expressed gratitude to the Congress hierarchy for his nomination, emphasizing that public support is firmly with the MVA.

Abdul Sattar underscored the public's disillusionment with the current government's unfulfilled promises, positioning himself as the true alliance candidate. On the other side, Sangeeta Vitthal Patil confirmed her candidacy with support from Shiv Sena (UBT) and detailed her previous affiliations with Congress, vowing to pursue victory independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)