MVA Rift: Duel of Candidacies Sparks Political Tensions in Nanded

A rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi surfaces as Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) each put forward a candidate for the Nanded (North) Assembly seat. Abdul Sattar is the Congress nominee while Sangeeta Vitthal Patil runs for Shiv Sena (UBT), raising political tensions within the alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 18:32 IST
Congress candidate Abdul Sattar Abdul Ghafoor and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sangeeta Vitthal Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A political rift has emerged within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) both field candidates for the Nanded (North) Assembly seat. Despite being part of the same alliance, each party has opted to contest the seat under its own banner.

The Congress has put forward Abdul Sattar, who asserts his candidature represents the MVA alliance. In contrast, Sangeeta Vitthal Patil is contesting on behalf of Shiv Sena (UBT). Sattar has expressed gratitude to the Congress hierarchy for his nomination, emphasizing that public support is firmly with the MVA.

Abdul Sattar underscored the public's disillusionment with the current government's unfulfilled promises, positioning himself as the true alliance candidate. On the other side, Sangeeta Vitthal Patil confirmed her candidacy with support from Shiv Sena (UBT) and detailed her previous affiliations with Congress, vowing to pursue victory independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

