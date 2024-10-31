Left Menu

Battle for Bandra East: A High-Stakes Contest

Bandra East, a contentious seat in Mumbai, faces an unpredictable election with Zeeshan Siddique of NCP, Trupti Sawant of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and Varun Sardesai of Shiv Sena (UBT) as key candidates. With historical ties to multiple parties, the upcoming election on November 20 is crucial.

Updated: 31-10-2024 18:51 IST
The political landscape of Bandra East is experiencing a shake-up, as candidates from major parties vie for dominance in this historically significant Mumbai constituency. The seat, previously held by Shiv Sena, is now up for grabs with a triangular contest in the upcoming elections.

Zeeshan Siddique, formerly of Congress and now an NCP candidate, seeks to leverage the sympathy wave following his father's recent murder. However, shifts in party alliances and the area's demographic nuances make his battle challenging.

Both Trupti Sawant of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Varun Sardesai of Shiv Sena UBT present formidable opposition. With complex electoral dynamics, a significant voter base, and key issues at play, the outcome remains highly uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

