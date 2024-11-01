Left Menu

North Korean Troops on Russia-Ukraine Border: An Escalation in Global Tensions

Approximately 8,000 North Korean soldiers are in Russia, near Ukraine's border, poised to support Kremlin forces. Their presence marks an increase in militarized support for Russia, raising international concerns. The US, South Korea, and allies condemn these actions as signals of expanding conflict and potentially destabilizing the Asia-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 00:17 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Roughly 8,000 North Korean soldiers have been positioned in Russia near the Ukrainian border to fortify Kremlin forces, the Biden administration confirmed Thursday. This deployment marks a significant increase from previous estimates and signals deepening military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow.

According to US officials, Russia is actively training these soldiers in artillery, drones, and infantry operations, suggesting imminent frontline deployment. This move has prompted worldwide concern about an escalating war and the exchange of military aid between nations.

The presence of North Korean troops has been a crucial topic during diplomatic discussions in Washington this week, with leaders expressing apprehension over potential threats to both European and Asia-Pacific stability. Collectively, they denounce North Korea's actions as threatening peace and security beyond the Korean Peninsula.

(With inputs from agencies.)

