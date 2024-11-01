CBS Faces Legal Action Over Harris Interview: Trump's $10 Billion Lawsuit

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against CBS, claiming the network broadcast a misleading depiction of his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, on its program '60 Minutes.' The alleged incident occurred during an interview aired in early October.

The lawsuit, lodged in the Northern District of Texas, contends that CBS aired different responses from Harris concerning the Israel-Hamas conflict, omitting a crucial part of her answer about the Biden administration's role in the matter. The controversial segment aired on October 6.

In response to the situation, Trump is seeking a jury trial and $10 billion in damages, citing violations of Texas laws against deceptive business practices. The former president has also criticized CBS on the campaign trail, threatening to revoke the network's broadcasting license if he wins the presidency. CBS has yet to comment on the lawsuit and has stated that Trump withdrew from a planned '60 Minutes' interview.

