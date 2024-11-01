CBS Faces Legal Action Over Harris Interview: Trump's $10 Billion Lawsuit
Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against CBS for allegedly misleading coverage of an interview with Kamala Harris on '60 Minutes.' The complaint claims the program aired selective responses from Harris on the Israel-Hamas conflict. Trump demands $10 billion in damages and a jury trial.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against CBS, claiming the network broadcast a misleading depiction of his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, on its program '60 Minutes.' The alleged incident occurred during an interview aired in early October.
The lawsuit, lodged in the Northern District of Texas, contends that CBS aired different responses from Harris concerning the Israel-Hamas conflict, omitting a crucial part of her answer about the Biden administration's role in the matter. The controversial segment aired on October 6.
In response to the situation, Trump is seeking a jury trial and $10 billion in damages, citing violations of Texas laws against deceptive business practices. The former president has also criticized CBS on the campaign trail, threatening to revoke the network's broadcasting license if he wins the presidency. CBS has yet to comment on the lawsuit and has stated that Trump withdrew from a planned '60 Minutes' interview.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Youth-Led Climate Lawsuit Moves Forward in Ontario
A Turning Point in the Israel-Hamas Conflict: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Death
Youth-Led Climate Lawsuit Granted New Hearing in Ontario
Texas Files Groundbreaking Lawsuit Against Doctor Over Gender-Affirming Care
Sinwar's Elimination Marks New Phase in Israel-Hamas Conflict