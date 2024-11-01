Left Menu

North Korea's Missile Might: Propaganda or Progress?

North Korea has claimed its latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasong-19, is the world's strongest. While the launch represents an advancement in North Korea's missile capabilities, experts caution about the technological hurdles still remaining. The test has heightened international tensions, considering its timing before the U.S. elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 01-11-2024 06:32 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 06:32 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea declared it had tested the world's strongest new intercontinental ballistic missile, Hwasong-19, although experts questioned this as mere propaganda. The missile had the highest and longest flight duration of any North Korean missile to date, indicating a significant step forward in its nuclear capabilities.

Identified by the Korean Central News Agency, the Hwasong-19 was purported to be a strategic and perfected weapon system. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un witnessed the launch, interpreting it as a military maneuver demonstrating North Korea's resolve against perceived threats. Speculation exists over whether the missile utilizes solid fuel, suggesting technological advancements in launch preparedness.

The recent missile test, reportedly timed to gain U.S. attention before its presidential election, underscores growing military ties between North Korea and Russia. Analysts express concerns over potential North Korean acquisitions of Russian technology to enhance its missile and nuclear programs, complicating international security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

