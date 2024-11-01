Left Menu

Centenarians Among Maharashtra's Voters: A Testament to Longevity

Maharashtra has 47,392 centenarian voters among its 9.7 crore citizens eligible for the November 20 assembly polls. The state boasts a diverse electorate, with over 22 lakh young voters aged 18-19, and a total voter registration of over 9.7 crore, including all genders.

Maharashtra's electoral roll presents a remarkable demographic feature: among the state's 9.7 crore eligible voters, there are 47,392 centenarians poised to participate in the upcoming assembly elections on November 20.

This statistic, released by the state's Chief Electoral Officer, highlights the diverse age range of voters. Among them are 18 to 19-year-olds, numbering 22,22,704, as well as the even more mature voters, some aged as much as 109 years.

The total registered voters in Maharashtra include 5,00,22,739 men, 4,69,96,279 women, and 6,101 individuals of the third gender. The elections will determine the fate of the 288-member state assembly, with results expected on November 23.

