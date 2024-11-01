Centenarians Among Maharashtra's Voters: A Testament to Longevity

Maharashtra's electoral roll presents a remarkable demographic feature: among the state's 9.7 crore eligible voters, there are 47,392 centenarians poised to participate in the upcoming assembly elections on November 20.

This statistic, released by the state's Chief Electoral Officer, highlights the diverse age range of voters. Among them are 18 to 19-year-olds, numbering 22,22,704, as well as the even more mature voters, some aged as much as 109 years.

The total registered voters in Maharashtra include 5,00,22,739 men, 4,69,96,279 women, and 6,101 individuals of the third gender. The elections will determine the fate of the 288-member state assembly, with results expected on November 23.

